CTRwow Reviews – Is It Worth Buying?

CTRwow is an ecommerce platform that lets you build, test, and manage sales funnels.

You can use CTRwow to setup a sales funnel, test that sales funnel, and manage that sales funnel based on user performance. CTRwow is an all-in-one content management platform designed to make it easier – and cheaper – for marketers to build high-converting pages.

What is CTRwow?

CTRwow is an enterprise-level content management system that makes it easy to build and optimize sales funnels.

You can use CTRwow to build, manage, and test high-converting sales funnels. The platform is available via a subscription, although you can see a demo online or try CTRwow risk-free.

In addition to offering free subscriptions, CTRwow also has tiers ranging from $197 to $5,000 per month. You can subscribe to CTRwow month-to-month or buy an annual subscription.

The goal of CTRwow is to make it easy for marketers to build and optimize sales funnels. To do that, CTRwow offers a comprehensive content management system, a drag-and-drop website tool, and much more, all of which can lower the cost of building and testing a sales funnel.

How Does CTRwow Work?

CTRwow works similarly to other content management systems. You get access to a platform featuring apps and tools you can use to build high-performing sales funnels.

CTRwow has a drag-and-drop website builder, for example, that allows any marketers to build high-performing sales funnels in minutes – even with limited technical skills or page design experience.

You can build your own custom template with CTRwow, creating the perfect sales funnel for your unique needs. Or, you can choose from pre-built templates, customizing those templates however you like.

Behind the scenes, CTRwow also offers all of the CRM tools, payment options, and other tools you need to create the perfect sales funnel and turn visitors into customers. CTRwow integrates directly with Shopify as a Shopify app, for example. Or, you can accept payments through PayPal and other popular methods.

CTRwow also offers additional features like a “Snatch” tool to copy sales funnels you like and modify them for your own purposes. CTRwow also has built-in anti-theft tools, giving you an alert when someone else has copied your sales funnel.

Overall, the goal of CTRwow is to make it easier and more affordable for marketers to build and refine sales funnels. The platform was created by marketers and for marketers.

CTRwow Features

CTRwow comes with the following features and benefits:

Manage High Performance Funnels: Successful digital marketing means testing multiple versions of your page. CTRwow lets you easily test pages and funnel flows while managing the content of thousands of funnels for multiple products using proven templates. Or, you can build your own template. Whether you want to implement some of the world’s best sales funnels into your page or want to develop and refine your own, you can find a variety of options with CTRwow.

Manage & Test Live Content: CTRwow lets you build, change, restore, replicate, design, and set high-performing sales funnels live – all by yourself in minutes without code. CTRwow was designed by marketers with the goal of helping them stop worrying about expensive developing, creative, and hosting costs.

Start Testing Pages Immediately: CTRwow lets you start testing sales funnels immediately, trying multiple variations of pages, monitoring traffic using heatmaps, and tweaking the user journey to achieve higher conversions. CTRwow shows you where your customers get lost, helping to optimize your sales funnel further and further to create the optimum model.

Use Data to Refine Sales Funnels: CTRwow has a simple, powerful dashboard to help you understand where your audience wants to go, what they want to see, and why they buy. You can view heatmaps, check where you’re losing users, and monitor performance on different variations to ensure you’re creating the best sales funnels.

Integrates with Google Analytics: CTRwow easily integrates with Google Analytics, making it easy to track all your data in a single place.

Engage with Your Audience Anywhere: You can setup email and SMS communication via CTRwow to engage with your customers at any time, making it easy to reach out to customers for retargeting and remarketing.

Translate Sales Funnels to Sell Worldwide: CTRwow makes it easy to sell in new locations with a few clicks. The built-in translation feature lets you localize your products and marketing for international audiences. Plus, the sales funnel is fully compatible with local payment options, and it connects directly with popular payment platforms like PayPal for seamless international sales.

Use Snatch to Copy Pages You Like: CTRwow has a feature called Snatch that lets you copy page layouts from across the internet. If you see a sales funnel you like, you can clone it, then modify the content in CTRwow to make it your own. Instead of trying to replicate a popular sales funnel with code, you can easily copy a sales funnel and get similar results.

Deploy Pages Without Rebuilding or Recreating Content: CTRwow makes it easy to deploy pages, allowing you to test out or upgrade a new page template without rebuilding it from the ground up.

Theft Protection: CTRwow has a built-in theft protection tool to help keep your pages secure. If any of your pages are copied to another domain, CTRwow will let you know, helping you defend your intellectual property.

Integrates with Shopify: CTRwow integrates with Shopify, letting you build multiple high-performance funnels to grow product sales. You can manage everything using the CTRwow Shopify app, including all funnel inventory, payments, and customers.

Multiple Payments Options: CTRwow lets you add multiple payment options to your funnels, including Google Pay, Stripe, PayPal, and other options. Plus, CTRwow offers smart MID routing, helping marketers enjoy better margins, reduce costs, and protect themselves from fraud.

CRM Integration: CTRwow integrates directly with popular customer relationship management platforms, including Shopify, Sticky.io, and CheckoutChamp.

CTRwow Pricing & Subscription Tiers

CTRwow is available via multiple monthly and yearly subscription tiers.

Here are your CTRwow subscription options:

Bronze (Free)

Publish up to 1 site / 5 pages

Access to all templates

Hosted domain self-managed

Single user

Tier 3 support

Silver ($197 Per Month or $2,000 Per Year)

Everything included in the Bronze tier

Publish up to 10 sites / 50 pages

Host and export customized pages

Customized funnel flows

Dashboard, push notifications, and remarketing tools

Integrate with CRM (including Shopify, Sticky.io, and CheckoutChamp)

Up to 5 users

CTRwow Shopify Silver

Tier 2 support

Add Shopify app for $9.99 per month

Gold ($497 Per Month or $5,000 Per Year)

Everything included in the Bronze and Silver tiers

Unlimited sites or pages

Snatch tool

Theft protection

Up to 15 users

CTRwow Shopify Gold

Tier 1 support

Checkout page templates

Add Shopify app for $9.99 per month

Managed Services ($2,997 Per Month)

Includes everything in the Bronze, Silver, and Gold tiers

20 hours per week of managed services

Funnel setup using CTRwow templates

Dedicated account manager

Funnel testing

Discounted premium services

Vendor audits

Shopify integration support

Preferred vendor discounts

CTRwow Refund Policy

CTRwow does not provide refunds on CTRwow subscription fees.

To try CTRwow risk-free, consider signing up for the free subscription tier listed above.

You can cancel your CTRwow subscription at any time.

About CTRwow

CTRwow is an ecommerce platform found online at CTRwow.com. It’s a subsidiary brand of DFO Global, which also offers eManage, Amasa, and Verve Direct.

DFO Global offers a range of product development, creative design, sales and content software, logistics, customer service, performance marketing, and agency services, connecting ecommerce businesses to the world.

Final Word

CTRwow is an enterprise-level content management system specializing in the creation of sales funnels. You can use CTRwow to build your own sales funnel, implement sales funnel templates, optimize your sales funnel, view visitor behavior, manage payments, and more.

The goal of CTRwow is to give marketers everything they need to build and refine a sales funnel.

To learn more about CTRwow and how it works or to try a free CTRwow subscription, visit the official website at CTRwow.com.

