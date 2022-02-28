Crowley Begins Operation of Alaska Fuel Storage Facility to Support U.S. Military

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) ­– Crowley has started the management and operation of its new bulk fuel storage facility in North Pole, near Fairbanks, Alaska, which provides key energy services to the U.S. military.

The facility, owned and operated by Crowley, will provide 21 million gallons of storage of aviation turbine fuel to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA Energy) in support of nearby military operations at Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright. Facility infrastructure includes dedicated pipelines, a tank truck loading facility, rail car loading facility, and on-site product fuel additization capability, ensuring operational resiliency.

“We are honored by the continued trust and confidence DLA Energy places in Crowley to support U.S. military installations and operations here in the U.S. and aboard,” said Sean Thomas, vice president, Crowley Solutions. “The successful delivery of these fuel management services, five months ahead of schedule, is a strong testament to the leadership of Crowley Director of Terminal Operations Scott Mulvihill as well as the collaborative team effort between DLA Energy, Crowley and our project partners. With Crowley’s services at the fuel storage facility now fully operational, we are proud to serve those that serve us.”

Through its Solutions division, Crowley is a leading global provider of energy services for the U.S. government and allied nations, offering critical sourcing, supply, storage and distribution solutions to support military operations and warfighter readiness around the world.

Crowley was awarded the multi-year contract in 2020. The initial contract is a four-year term, with an optional five-year extension. Construction of the facility began shortly after the award in August 2020 with partners Latitude 63 (general contractor), Enterprise Engineering, Inc. (engineer of record), TBailey, Inc. (tank fabricator and constructor), and Integrity Environmental LLC (regulatory compliance and permitting) all having an integral role in its successful completion.

Earlier this year, the company announced it started initial phases of construction for a bulk fuel storage facility in Darwin, Australia, through its subsidiary Crowley Australia Pty Ltd., which will provide additional service capability to military operational support in the Pacific when complete in 2023. See more here: https://www.crowley.com/news-and-media/press-releases/work-commences-fuel-storage-facility/.

*****

Cole Van Gundy; Image courtesy Crowley

Crowley Promotes Coulston Van Gundy to Vice President of Construction and Engineering

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) ­– Crowley has appointed Coulston Van Gundy as vice president of construction and engineering. He will lead the company’s vessel design and engineering, construction management and project engineering with an expanded emphasis on growth and innovation.

With more than 15 years of experience, Van Gundy has played an integral role in advancing Crowley’s growing engineering and design services in maritime and offshore wind services to elevate alternative energy as a transportation solution. He has been in both vessel- and shore-based operational roles in engineering and led maritime development, construction and maintenance services as well as served as an engineering leader for vessel operations.

Most recently, Van Gundy was instrumental in the design of the all-electric tugboat platform to be used first in the U.S., the eWolf, Crowley’s zero-emission ship assist tug currently under construction.

“Coulston’s leadership, teamwork and expertise will continue to propel Crowley toward innovative solutions for both internal and external clients to reach our strategic growth goals, especially developing and executing services supporting sustainability in the maritime and energy spaces,” said Matt Yacavone, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Shipping. “In his new role, Coulston will help Crowley be better positioned to provide leading-edge solutions for the developing needs of our customers.”

Van Gundy holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with a U.S. Coast Guard license from the California Maritime Academy, where he also later earned a master’s degree in transportation and engineering management in 2016. Van Gundy holds a Project Management Professional credential and maintains his U.S. Coast Guard engineering license. He will remain based in Seattle, reporting to Yacavone.

