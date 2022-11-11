Crossover Health Test 3

If you call Redmond home, you already know that a healthy, active lifestyle is a big part of what

makes our city great—and that feeling good is what living your best life is all about. That’s why

Seattle is the latest destination for Crossover Health, innovative healthcare that’s changing the

game for employers and employees alike. And with state-of-the-art Care Centers now in

Westlake and Bellevue, we’re glad to be here!

Building a community of caring for Redmond, Seattle.

More than a decade ago, Crossover Health was built on a foundation of trusted patient/provider

relationships and a model of integrated, whole-person care. Crossover’s team-based approach

connects primary care, mental health, physical medicine, health coaching and care navigation.

Known as Primary Health, our proven care model ensures that every patient has a designated

team of providers available to them virtually or in-person – whenever and wherever they need it.

Getting well and staying that way.

It goes without saying that not being sick should never be good enough. With an ongoing

commitment to preventive care and wellness principles, Crossover helps patients set goals,

monitor progress and maintain the highest levels of health and wellbeing.

Our approach to outcomes- based care means delivering concrete results and measurable

value.. Better outcomes in fewer visits is the Crossover way.

How good is Crossover? The numbers tell the story.

➔ 93% of our members “love” the care they receive at Crossover

➔ 81% of Crossover members consider us their “medical home”

➔ Crossover’s care model can deliver a 15% reduction in total healthcare costs

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health is a leader in delivering value-based hybrid care. With a focus on wellbeing

and prevention that extends beyond traditional sick care, Crossover builds trusted relationships

with employee communities and surrounds them with care—in-person, virtually, anytime. For

more information visit www.crossoverhealth.com.