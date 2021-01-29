Court File Number: 13-JV-20-220-Summons and Notice

State of Minnesota District Court County: Chisago

Judicial District: 10th

Court File Number: 13-JV-20-220

Case Type: Juvenile Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child of: In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Lelia Esther Georgopoulos and Nichiolas Augastino Georgopoulos

NOTICE TO: Nichiolas Augastino Georgopoulos, above-named parent. 1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 313 N. Main St., Center City, MN 55012, alleging that the child of the above-named parents is in need of protection or services.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court Via ZOOM on February 26th, 2021 at 9:45 AM. Please call the court for your ZOOM hearing information: 651-213-7010

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS, the Honorable Judge Catherine Trevino of District Court BY: Kris Cunningham

Court Administrator IDX-918662

January 29, 2021