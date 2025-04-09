Cornerstone Estates-Notice of Inten

NOTICE OF INTENT

Ray Armstrong, 1910 40th St SE Puyallup, WA 98372, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Cornerstone Estates, is located at 11711 Houston Rd E in Puyallup in Pierce county.

This project involves 6.93 acres of soil disturbance for Residential construction activities.

Some discharges and runoff goes to ground water. The receiving waterbody is Puyallup River.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submited to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1011821

April 1, 8, 2025