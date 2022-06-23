COMPASS CONSULTING AND MANAGEMENT, INC-Notice of Dissolution

Notice of Dissolution of

COMPASS CONSULTING AND MANAGEMENT, INC.

Notice is hereby given that COMPASS CONSULTING AND MANAGEMENT, INC., a Washington corporation (the “Corporation”), was dissolved by filing Articles of Dissolution with the Washington Secretary of State on June 21, 2022, effective as of the date of filing. Persons who believe they may have a claim against the Corporation must submit such claims to the Corporation in accordance with this Notice of Dissolution by mailing a notice of such claims to the Corporation at the following address: COMPASS CONSULTING AND MANAGEMENT, INC., c/o Kim Shomer, Registered Agent, 1107 ½ Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, WA 98402. A notice of claim must: (i) describe the claim being presented with supporting documentation, including the name, mailing address, and telephone number of the claimant; (ii) state the amount of the claim; (iii) include all background documentation supporting the claim; and (iv) include any other information that would assist the Corporation in determining whether to accept or reject the claim. Claims against the Corporation may be barred in accordance with the provisions of RCW 23B.14 if not timely asserted.

IDX-957335

June 23, 30, July 7, 2022