Commencement Bay Marine Services

Notice of Sale of Maxum 2001 Power Boat and Trailer

Pursuant to RCW53.08.320(5), notice Is hereby given of the public sale of the 2001 21’ Maxum and trailer, Washington Registration No. WN9736NK, hull number ZV31304875, located at Commencement Bay Marine Services, 820 East D Street, Tacoma, Washington 98405. The last known owner and address is Erik W. Peterson, 2122 N Alder St., Tacoma, Washington 98406. The vessel and trailer will be sold as one contiguous unit. The sale will occur by public auction on October 17, 2020 at 821 Dock Street, Tacoma Washington at 11:00am. The amount of charges owed with respect to the vessel and trailer are $7,830.00. The sale will be to the highest and best bidder for cash or cashier check. If no one purchases the vessel and trailer at the sale or the vessel and trailer are not removed from the premises or other arrangeents are not made within ten days of sale, title to the vessel and trailer will revert to Commencement Bay Marine Services. IDX-910071

October 1, 8, 2020