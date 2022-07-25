Cleanest Body Reviews – Is It Legit?

Cleanest Body is a detoxification formula available exclusively online through CleanestBody.com.

Featuring a blend of liquified herb and plant extracts, Cleanest Body claims to flush toxins from your body to support weight loss and digestive health.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Cleanest Body and how it works today in our review.

What is Cleanest Body?

Cleanest Body is a nutritional supplement and liquid formula designed to support your body’s natural detoxification processes.

By taking drops of Cleanest Body daily, you can purportedly take advantage of a “Mayan cleanse” to support weight loss, gut health, and overall body health.

Each serving of Cleanest Body contains a mix of plants, herbs, vitamins, and minerals. The two biggest ingredients in the formula are fennel seed powder and marshmallow root powder.

Cleanest Body is made by an Akron, Ohio-based nutritional supplement company. According to that company, Cleanest Body targets the “real root cause” of a bloated belly, stubborn weight, and cravings based on a new study.

Cleanest Body Targets the Root Cause of Bloating and Weight Gain

Cleanest Body is marketed to people who feel like they constantly struggle with bloating, weight gain, and food cravings.

According to the manufacturer of Cleanest Body, the liquid formula will target the real root cause of these issues – and it’s not sugar or fat.

Instead, Cleanest Body was developed based on a new release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, America’s aging water distribution infrastructure is creating a breeding ground for harmful microorganisms that cause gut distress and trigger an imbalance of flora in your gut, leading to constant sugar and carb cravings.

Because of the old pipes and water systems in the United States, many of us have imbalanced gut bacteria. This is leading to bloating, weight gain, and other issues.

By taking Cleanest Body daily, you can tackle the root cause of these issues and enjoy fast results.

How Does Cleanest Body Work?

Many detoxification formulas claim to target the root cause of weight gain and bloating. However, many of these formulas don’t actually work. What makes the Cleanest Body unique? How does Cleanest Body work?

Cleanest Body works by combining a blend of 11 “herbal parasite flushers” into one convenient formula. Each formula is designed to help support your body’s natural detoxification and weight loss processes.

The largest ingredients in Cleanest Body are fennel seed powder, marshmallow root powder, gallic acid, and pumpkin seed powder. Many of the ingredients in Cleanest Body have been used for centuries in traditional cleansing formulas and detoxification supplements. Other ingredients are backed by modern science proving they support detoxification and gut health.

Here are some of the effects you can expect after taking the ingredients in Cleanest Body, according to the official website:

Supports gut health and supports a healthy gut flora

Boosts energy

Helps with vitamin absorption and supports the absorption of nutrients

Has strong antimicrobial properties

Supports normal blood pressure and supports relaxation

Supports regular elimination and digestive processes

The Cleanest Body formula is also natural, non-GMO, and stimulant-free. There are no chemicals or synthetics: it’s a blend of natural herbs and plants designed to support weight loss and detoxification in various ways.

Cleanest Body Ingredients

Each of the 11 ingredients in Cleanest Body works in a different way to support detoxification, health and wellness, and weight loss.

Here are all of the ingredients in Cleanest Body and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Fennel Seed: Cleanest Body uses fennel seed to support gut health, boost energy, and help with vitamin absorption, among other benefits. Fennel seed is a flowering plant species in the carrot family. It’s indigenous to the Mediterranean area, where it was traditionally used in medicine and tinctures. Today, however, it thrives around the world, particularly near sources of water.

Marshmallow Root: Cleanest Body contains marshmallow root, which has strong antimicrobial properties while supporting blood pressure and gut health. Prized for its role in gut health and overall health and wellness, marshmallow has also been used in traditional medicine for centuries. The plant is native to Europe, and it has a fluffy appearance that lent itself to the popular candy. Today, studies increasingly show marshmallow root can support a range of benefits, particularly with detoxification.

Black Walnut Hull: Best-known as a source of fiber, black walnut hull can help maintain a healthy gut flora, support the absorption of nutrients, and support relaxation, according to the manufacturer. 95% of American adults don’t get their daily recommended intake of fiber. If you don’t get enough fiber, then you’ll struggle to maintain digestive regularity.

Pumpkin Seed: Cleanest Body contains pumpkin seed to support elimination, support healthy digestion, and support immunity, among other benefits. Pumpkin seed is best-known for being rich with ingredients like zinc, which is why many people take pumpkin seed extract daily. In Cleanest Body, however, the formula is prized for its fiber content, which can support digestive regularity and immunity.

Slippery Elm Bark: Slippery elm bark is best-known as a natural laxative. According to the manufacturers of Cleanest Body, slippery elm bark can also support regular elimination, support healthy digestion, and support healthy cholesterol, among other effects.

Wormwood Herb: Cleanest Body uses wormwood herb to support liver health and blood sugar. It also has strong antimicrobial properties. According to the makers of Cleanest Body, many of our health problems are linked to bacteria in the water supply – not diet and lifestyle habits. The wormwood in Cleanest Body could target this bacteria with antimicrobial properties, helping your body fight off invading pathogens and detoxify the body.

Clove Bud: Although not as well-known as other ingredients in Cleanest Body, the clove bod in the formula can purportedly support the health of your stomach while boosting energy and supporting healthy weight loss.

Garlic Bulb: Cleanest Body uses garlic bulb extract to support a healthy immune response, flood the body with antioxidants, and support gastrointestinal tract health, among other benefits. Garlic bulb has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Today, we know garlic works because it’s rich with allicin, a natural chemical linked to a range of effects.

Oregano Leaf Oil: Oregano leaf oil is a natural extract that can support a healthy immune response, improve energy, and exhibit powerful antioxidant effects, according to the makers of Cleanest Body. Many people take oil or oregano daily for health and wellness effects – or to ward off illness. Like other ingredients in Cleanest Body, oregano leaf oil has been used for centuries in traditional medicine and wellness tinctures.

Peppermint Leaf Oil: Peppermint leaf oil is found in topical formulas, and studies show it can help with inflammation and irritation when applied directly to the body. According to the makers of Cleanest Body, the peppermint oil in their formula can freshen breath, support a healthy inflammatory response, and support a restful sleep. The peppermint oil in Cleanest Body can also give the formula a more familiar – and more palatable – flavor.

Papaya Seed Extract: Papaya grows in tropical parts of the world. Today, studies suggest papaya extract is rich with vitamin C and other compounds, which could make it an effective supplement ingredient. According to the makers of Cleanest Body, papaya seed extract can also maintain healthy heart function, help with digestion, and provide a rich source of vitamins and nutrients, among other benefits.

Scientific Evidence for Cleanest Body

The makers of Cleanest Body cite dozens of studies validating the ingredients in Cleanest Body. Although the formula itself has not been studied as a whole, the individual ingredients within Cleanest Body have completed independent studies. Some studies have connected these ingredients with weight loss, detoxification, and other effects. We’ll review these studies below.

Marshmallow extract has been linked to detoxification effects in multiple studies. In this 2017 study, for example, researchers evaluated the effect of marshmallow extract in fish. Researchers found marshmallow extract was safe and effective while significantly decreasing cholesterol levels and improving other biomarkers. The study was performed on fish – not humans. However, many people take marshmallow extract daily for its health and wellness effects.

Several ingredients in Cleanest Body work as sources of fiber or as natural laxatives. Black walnut hull extract, for example, is rich with fiber while also exhibiting its own antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. Doctors recommend getting around 25,000 to 40,000mg of fiber (25 to 40g) of fiber per day, depending on your age and gender, which means the 100mg of formula in Cleanest Body won’t help with fiber intake. However, black walnut’s antimicrobial properties may support other benefits to help your body cleanse itself.

Garlic has been used for centuries for its health and wellness properties, and many people take garlic daily for health and wellness. One of the largest therapeutic reviews on garlic was published in 2014. Researchers found garlic’s health benefits have been known since ancient times. In modern studies, researchers have found garlic is safe and effective compared to placebos in double-blind trials. However, researchers fell short of recommending using garlic to treat specific health conditions. Nevertheless, many see garlic as a detoxification superfood.

One of the trendiest ingredients in Cleanest Body is the papaya seed extract. Advertised on TikTok as a way to “deworm” the body and get rid of intestinal parasites, papaya seed extract has surged in popularity. Cleveland Clinic recently published an article on the trend. After consulting with gastroenterologists, Cleveland Clinic found some small evidence papaya seed could help with intestinal parasites.

However, there was no large scale evidence in humans proving papaya seeds remove parasites. In this 2007 study, for example, researchers found papaya seeds helped remove parasites in 71% of Nigerian children, compared to a placebo. A separate study from 2014 found papaya seeds could eliminate parasites in goats. Aside form these studies, there are few studies examining the safety or efficacy of papaya seeds in adults.

Overall, Cleanest Body contains a blend of ingredients that could support your body’s natural detoxification and elimination processes in a small way. If you want an extra boost to your healthy diet and lifestyle routine, then Cleanest Body may be able to help.

Cleanest Body Ingredients Label

The makers of Cleanest Body disclose all ingredients upfront. Each 2mL serving (1 full dropper) contains 100mg of active ingredients suspended in a liquid formula made from vegetable glycerine and purified water.

Here are all of the ingredients in Cleanest Body:

Proprietary Blend (100mg): Fennel seed powder, marshmallow root powder, gallic acid (from black walnut hull extract), pumpkin seed powder, slippery elm bark powder, sweet wormwood powder, clove powder, papaya seed powder, garlic bulb, oregano leaf oil, and peppermint oil.

Other (Inactive) Ingredients: Vegetable glycerine and purified water.

Cleanest Body Reviews: What to Expect When Taking Cleanest Body

According to the official website, most people experience noticeable effects soon after taking Cleanest Body for the first time.

In fact, the makers of Cleanest Body claim “you’ll start to see changes immediately” thanks to the cleansing effects, and they claim many users have “already transformed” their lives thanks to the formula.

Here are some of the reviews shared by real Cleanest Body users, according to the official website:

One woman claims she has more energy after taking Cleanest Body, and that her stomach and digestion feel “amazing overall”; she has not even finished her first bottle, yet she has already experienced “so many improvements” in her body thanks to Cleanest Body

Another customer was so impressed with the effects of Cleanest Body that he shared the formula with his entire formula; he was looking for a natural detoxification solution for ages, yet struggled to find something that worked; he’s been happy with the effects of Cleanest Body, and he claims both he and his wife have lost weight thanks to the formula

Another customer lost so much weight with Cleanest Body that she has returned to her high school dress size

Overall, customers agree Cleanest Body works as advertised to support gut health and weight loss in various ways. The makers of the formula also claim to have 95,000+ 5-star reviews, which makes Cleanest Body one of the highest-rated nutritional supplements sold online today.

Cleanest Body Pricing

Cleanest Body is priced at $69 per bottle. If you buy 3 or 6 bottles per order, however, then the price drops to $49 to $59 per bottle and you get a bundle of bonus eBooks.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free Shipping

$69 + Free Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free Shipping

$177 + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + Free Shipping

All prices include shipping to the United States.

Bonuses Included with Cleanest Body

Those who buy the 3 or 6 bottle package of Cleanest Body get two free bonus guides. Immediately after your purchase is confirmed, you receive free access to the two following bonus eBooks:

Bonus #1: Secrets of a Mayan Shaman: Radical Body Renewal in 30 Days or Less: The makers of Cleanest Body developed the formula based on a Mayan detoxification ritual. In this eBook, the makers of Cleanest Body go into further detail about how the Mayans detoxified their bodies, the natural plants and herbs they used, and how you can use those natural ingredients today to support your own health and wellness. The eBook lists 3 ancient morning habits the Mayans used to reverse the effects of aging by 10 years, for example. You can also discover the pressure points Mayans used to activate surging energy in the body.

Bonus #2: The 8 Government Screw-Ups That Are Costing You Over $225,000 in Healthcare Costs: The United States spends more on healthcare than any other country in the world, yet has worse health outcomes than other developed nations. In this eBook, you can discover some of the reasons why the American healthcare system is stacked against ordinary people: the eBook discloses the toxic ingredients that are banned in the EU but legal in the United States, for example, including ingredients linked to cancer and other deadly diseases. You can also discover why you should avoid walking barefoot on the grass, how to use essential oil to renew your gut lining, and how the government tries to censor this information.

Cleanest Body Refund Policy

All Cleanest Body purchases are backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase with no questions asked.

If you’re unhappy with Cleanest Body and how it worked, or if you did not experience any detoxification or weight loss benefits, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

About Cleanest Body

Cleanest Body is made by an Akron, Ohio-based nutritional supplement company.

That company makes the formula in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The formula is GMO-free, all-natural, and free of synthetic compounds.

You can contact the makers of Cleanest Body via the following:

Email: contact@cleanestbody-product.com

contact@cleanestbody-product.com Mailing Address: 1140 S Highbrook Street, Suite 4, Akron, OH 44301, United States

Final Word

Cleanest Body is a liquid formula containing essential oils, herbs, and plant extracts to help detoxify your body.

By taking Cleanest Body daily, you may be able to support gut health, supercharge your digestive tract, lose weight, and detoxify your body, among other effects.

To learn more about Cleanest Body or to buy the formula online today, visit the official website at CleanestBody.com.