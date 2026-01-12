CLARK CONSTRUCTION

Request For Proposals – Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital – Tranche 4 – Site PV and Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment (FFE)

Clark Construction Group has been selected by The Department of Enterprise Services and The Department of Social Health Services as the General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM), for the Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project.

The Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project consists of demolishing twelve existing buildings and infrastructure and replacing with approximately 590,000 SF of new development, consisting of a 4-story post tensioned concrete and structural steel hospital, a 3-story mass timber administration building, and associated site work. The facility is to be in compliance with the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services requirements, and per the Washington Governor’s Executive Order 20-01, the facility shall be designed to be net-zero energy. Clark Construction is soliciting bids for the following scopes in accordance with RCW 39.10.380:

• Bid Package #42: Site PV – (Bid Package Estimate: $15,000,000)

• Bid Package #43: Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment – (Bid Package Estimate: $500,000)

Mandatory In-person Pre-bid Meeting & Site Walk: January 19th, 2026 at 10:00 AM

One mandatory pre-bid meeting will be conducted in person. Meeting is mandatory for all bid packages:

• 9601 Steilacoom Blvd, Building 10, Lakewood, WA 98498

• Note: Site walk will immediately follow the pre-bid meeting and only be for Site PV Bidders.

RFI Deadline: 1/21/2026 5:00 PM

Bids Due: 2/6/2026 12:00 PM

Owner: DSHS and DES

GC/CM: Clark Construction Group

Document sharing: All interested parties will need to submit bids via Building Connected. Please contact Jack Herrmann or Courtney Lehrman at WesternStateHospital@clarkconstruction.com to be given access to Building Connected. Please include “WSH – Tranche 4” and the bid package number and name you are interested in, in the subject line of the email. Once granted access to the Building Connected website, please reference the detailed Instructions to Bidders document for additional information.

Clark Construction Group is an equal opportunity employer and encourages bids from all subcontractors including minority, women, small, veteran, disadvantaged, and LGBTQ+ owned businesses.

January 12, 2026