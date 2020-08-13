CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 11, 2020, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows:

Resolution No. 40637 A resolution setting Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of the alley right-of-way, lying between South 11th and South 12th Streets, and Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South “J” Street, to facilitate an affordable market housing office and small business space.

(Forterra Hilltop East, LLC and Forterra Hilltop West, LLC; File No. 124.1409)

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-905930

