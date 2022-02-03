CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, February 1, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28802 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers – Transportation Division, Local 1977, Yardmasters; and the Teamsters Local Union No. 117, Tacoma Venues and Events Unit.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Doris Sorum, City Clerk

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, February 3, 2022.