City of Tacoma-vacate portion of South Mason Ave

by Ken Spurrell

City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

January 14, 2021

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate that portion of South Mason Avenue, lying north of South 19th Street, abutting 1819 South Mason Avenue, for expanded yard use.

(True Vine Senior Citizens Center; File No. 124.1423)

Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. Information on how to participate will be updated as it becomes available and can be accessed at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Ronda Van Allen, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5052.

Resolution No. 40726, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for January 12, 2021, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

IDX-917782

January 15, 2021

