CITY OF TACOMA-UPCOMING JOB ORDER CONTRACT

City of Tacoma

Finance Department/Citywide Contract

UPCOMING JOB ORDER CONTRACT

A digital version of this notice is available at www.tacomapurchasing.org. Navigate to Public Works and Improvements Solicitations under Contracting Opportunities by Category.

NOTICE OF UPCOMING BID OPPORTUNITY

The City of Tacoma is seeking qualified contractors for its Job Order Contracting (JOC) program – your chance to win multiple projects under one competitively awarded contract!

Why JOC?

• Steady Work: Access a pipeline of projects

• Faster Starts: Skip traditional bidding delays

• Simplified Process: One contract = multiple jobs

• Trusted Framework: Work directly with public sector clients

NOTICE OF UPCOMING INFORMATIONAL MEETING

This meeting will include information for prime contractor candidates as well as contractors that would like information on how to best position themselves to be a subcontractor for awarded prime contractors.

SECURE YOUR SPOT! Join the City of Tacoma and Gordian who will host a VIRTUAL Informational Session on Thursday, January 22nd at 11:00 AM PT via GoTo Webinar. This session will cover:

• How JOC works and what it means for you

• Estimated annual volume of work

• Steps to qualify and compete effectively

Register Now: City of Tacoma JOC Virtual Informational Meeting

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the project may be submitted per the instructions in the Request for Proposals after that solicitation has been advertised.

IDX-1025227

January 15, 2026