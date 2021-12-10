City of Tacoma

Tacoma Employee Retirement System

REQUEST FOR Choose one RE21-0767F

Investment Consulting

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFP will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

* Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: Provide investment consulting to include topics such as research and advice on asset classes, asset allocation, performance, fee negotiation, etc.

Estimate: N/A

Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Ryan Foster, Senior Buyer by email to RFoster1@cityoftacoma.org

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities.

December 10, 2021