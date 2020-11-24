City of Tacoma Small Works Roster

The City of Tacoma is requesting qualified contractors apply for its Small Works Roster. Registrations will be received on a continual basis. Respondents are encouraged to submit applications or update their information. The Revised Code of Washington (RCW) authorizes use of small works roster procedures in lieu of the formal bidding process for soliciting bids for public works projects.

The primary focus of this program is to afford pre-registered businesses the opportunity to bid small public works and improvements projects under more expeditious procedures.

To register for the City of Tacoma Small Works Roster suppliers must complete the City of Tacoma profile questionnaire in SAP Ariba. Registration information is located on the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at TacomaPurchasing.org. Select Small Works Roster for registration details.

Only businesses meeting Small Works Roster program requirements and providing the required documentation will be placed on the Small Works Roster. Placement on the roster does not guarantee work or award of any contract. Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

November 24, 2020