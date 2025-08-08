City of Tacoma-SEPA File # LU25-0155

SEPA File # LU25-0155: City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has issued a Preliminary Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS), after review of an environmental checklist, on the proposed Critical Areas Ordinance Update. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required. The DNS will become final on August 28, 2025 unless modified by the City based on public comments received. Comments on the DNS must be submitted by August 21, 2025, 5:00 p.m. via e-mail to Planning@cityoftacoma.org. For more information, visit tacomapermits.org/natural-resources-program.

