City of Tacoma-Resolutions Passed

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 1, 2020, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40643 A resolution setting Tuesday, September 29, 2020, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the potential reauthorization and extension of the Tideflats Interim Regulations.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk

IDX-907810

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, September 3, and Friday, September 4, 2020.