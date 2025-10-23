City of Tacoma-RESOLUTION NO. 41779

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 21, 2025, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution consisting of the titles, is as follows: Resolution No. 41779 A resolution setting Tuesday, October 28, 2025, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed Ad Valorem levies for Emergency Medical Services and General Property Tax for 2026.

The full text of the above resolutions and ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1021624

October 23, 24, 2025