CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 41011

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41011 A resolution setting Tuesday, September 13, 2022, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed Tideflats Subarea Plan and Environmental Impact Statement alternatives, as recommended by the Tideflats Steering Committee.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-960737

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, August 11, 2022 and Friday, August 12, 2022.