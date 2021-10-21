CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 40851

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 19, 2021, passed the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the titles, are as follows: Resolution No. 40851 A resolution setting Tuesday, November 9, 2021, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed Ad Valorem and Emergency Medical Services tax levies for 2022.

Resolution No. 40852 A resolution setting Tuesday, November 9, 2021, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed modifications to the 2021-2022 Biennial Operating Budget, 2021-2022 Capital Budget, and the 2021-2026 Capital Facilities Program.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-941090

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, October 21, 2021, Friday, October 22, 2021, and Monday, October 25, 2021.