CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 40837

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 21, 2021, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40837 A resolution setting Tuesday, October 5, 2021, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed amendments to Titles 13 and 19 of the Municipal Code, entitled Land Use Regulatory Code and Shoreline Master Program, as recommended by the Planning Commission and modified by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee, to replace Amended Ordinance No. 28470, Tideflats Interim Regulations, as extended by Ordinance Nos. 28542, 28583, 28619, 28671, 28696, and 28759.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-938807

