CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 40796

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 16, 2021, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40796 A resolution setting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed Home In Tacoma Project housing policy actions, including amendments to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and the Land Use Regulatory Code, along with recognition of a Housing Action Plan to guide ongoing implementation, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-930380

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, June 17, 2021 and Friday, June 18, 2021.