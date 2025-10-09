City of Tacoma-RESOLUTION 41770

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 7, 2025, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows:

Resolution 41770 A resolution setting Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., as the date for a hearing before the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of North 44th Street, between Waterview Street and the alley, to cure an existing building encroachment and facilitate future development of the abutting property.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1020947

October 9, 10, 2025