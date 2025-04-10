CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution 41655

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 8, 2025, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution 41655 A resolution setting Tuesday, April 22, 2025, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the 2025 Annual Action Plan for housing, community and economic development, and public services.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1011849

April 10, 11, 2025