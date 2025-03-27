CITY OF TACOMA-RESOLUTION 41644

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 25, 2025, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution 41644 A resolution setting Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate portions of 6th Avenue and North Prospect Street, to cure building encroachments.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. To request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1011171

March 27, 28, 2025