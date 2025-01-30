City of Tacoma-Resolution 41602

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 28, 2025, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution 41602 A resolution setting Tuesday, February 11, 2025, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the consideration for extending an existing moratorium on the nomination and designation of new Historic Special Review and Conservation Districts.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. To request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1008548

January 30, 31, 2025