CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution 41592

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 7, 2025, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution 41592 A resolution setting Monday, February 10, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner to consider Local Improvement District No. 8668, for placement of asphalt street pavement with a structural section, concrete curbs, gutters, surface water mains, and catch basins; and placement of asphalt alley pavement with a structural section, surface water mains, and catch basins, at the following locations: · Segment No. 1 – Wapato Street from South 66th Street to South 68th Street; · Segment No. 2 – North 27th Street from Carr Street west to the dead end; · Segment No. 3 – The alley between Bell Street and Pacific Avenue from South 43rd Street to South 45th Street.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. To request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1007561

January 9, 10, 2025