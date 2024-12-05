City of Tacoma-RESOLUTION 41562

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 3, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution 41562 A resolution setting Tuesday, December 17, 2024, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 113 acres of Tacoma Water property, located in the Frederickson vicinity of unincorporated Pierce County, to the Tacoma Sportsmen’s Club Conservation Land Foundation, for the amount of $3,490,000.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. To request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1006214

December 5, 6, 2024