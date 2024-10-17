City of Tacoma-RES TBD022

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 15, 2024, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution TBD022 A resolution setting Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m., as the date for a public hearing on the proposed 2025-2026 Transportation Benefit District Budget and Spending Plan.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1003978

October 17, 18, 21, 2024