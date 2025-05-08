City of Tacoma-RES 41673

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 6, 2025, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution 41673 A resolution setting Tuesday, May 20, 2025, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2025 and 2026-2031.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1013322

May 8, 9, 2025