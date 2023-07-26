City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS PW23-0134F

City of Tacoma

Public Work, Facilities Management

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS PW23-0134F

Tacoma Municipal Complex Exterior Refurbishment Architectural and Engineering Services. Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, sendbid@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

sendbid@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

Bid Opening: Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org. • Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held virtually on 8/2/2023 at 9:00 am via Microsoft Teams. The meeting is expected to conclude by 10:00 am. Please find a link and meeting call-in information below.

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 232 062 933 982

Passcode: 5tqKNC Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)

+1 253-666-4424,,11312421# United States, Tacoma Phone Conference ID: 113 124 21# Find a local number | Reset PIN

Learn More | Meeting options

Project Scope: The Public Works Department, Facilities Management Division is soliciting Request for Qualifications (RFQ) from highly qualified Architecture and Engineering firms interested in providing inspections/testing, project phasing recommendations, mock-up modeling, design documents, permitting/approvals, scheduling, cost analysis, bid documents, and construction administration services for the exterior refurbishment of the Tacoma Municipal Complex. The Tacoma Municipal complex is composed of the historic Tacoma Municipal Building (TMB), formerly known as the Tacoma Rhodes Medical Arts Building, and The Tacoma Municipal Building North (TMBN), formerly known as the United Pacific Insurance Building. Estimate: $400,000.00

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code and in accordance with State of Washington law. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award. Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Brandon Snow, Senior Buyer by email to bsnow@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468

July 26, 2023