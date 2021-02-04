City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS PW20-0357F

City of Tacoma

Public Works Engineering

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

PW20-0357F

Pedestrian and Bicycle Counts & Facility Inventories

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to a RFQ will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

* Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma’s Local Roadway Safety Plan (LRSP) listed a discrete list of priority projects. The City of Tacoma did not have a data inventory of some circumstantial geospatial data that could have better informed the safety analysis. This priority project list includes funding requests for data collection projects for use in future collision studies. “Conduct pedestrian and bicycle counts and inventory infrastructure/facilities” has been identified as one of the data collection projects, which have been funded by the 2018 Highway Safety Improvements Program. The Consultant will conduct a.m. peak, mid-day, and p.m. peak pedestrian and bicycle counts at approximately 20 road and trail locations citywide. The Consultant will conduct an inventory of medians and traffic islands along the City’s approximate 240 centerline miles of arterial roadways and approximate 570 centerline miles of non-arterial roadways. The consultant will conduct a clear zone and fixed object inventory along the City’s approximate 240 centerline miles of arterial roadways and approximate 570 centerline miles of non-arterial roadways. The Consultant will conduct a sidewalk and crosswalk inventory along the City’s approximate 240 centerline miles of arterial roadways and approximate 570 centerline miles of non-arterial roadways.

Estimate: $195,000

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Federal Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Samol Hefley, Senior Buyer by email to shefley@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-919128

February 4, 11, 2021