City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

City of Tacoma

Public Works Engineering

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS PW23-0175F

TACOMA TIDEFLATS – PORT OF TACOMA STRATEGIC

EMERGENCY RESPONSE /ITS IMPROVEMENTS Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The City of Tacoma solicits interest from consulting firms with experience in Civil and Structural Engineering Design. This agreement will be for approximately two (2) years and five (5 months) in duration with the option for the City of Tacoma to extend it for additional time and money if necessary. Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received either electronically or in-person:

By Email:

sendbid@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal. All emails must be recorded as received by the submittal deadline listed above.

In-Person:

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building N 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

Bid Opening: Submittals must be received no later than 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive. Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org. Physical copies of solicitation documents will be available at 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409.

Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A hybrid pre-proposal meeting will be held at Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 243, Tacoma, Washington, 98402 at 11:00 a.m. on January 12, 2024. The meeting will also be available online. Additional information for online meeting details is included as part of the solicitation documents at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Project Scope: Project will establish an interconnected intelligent transportation system (ITS) network across the Tacoma Tideflats/Port of Tacoma area. The Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal for this work is 20%. As this is a federally funded project, the selected firm will be held to Federal EEO requirements.Specifics of the work will include review of prior planning documents and conducting additional traffic engineering as necessary, outreach, design services, preparation of plans, specifications, and cost analysis for the Tacoma Tideflats-Port of Tacoma Strategic Emergency Response/ITS Improvements project. The City is seeking a highly qualified Consultant with relevant experience on federally funded ITS projects. The City of Tacoma reserves the right to retain the services of the successful firm(s) for any subsequent phases (R/W, CN) associated with this project. DBE goals may be required for subsequent phases of the project.

Form of Contract: Negotiated Hourly Rate – Post award negotiation may occur at the discretion of the City. City, based on evaluation criteria, will decide whether to engage in negotiations on any or all proposed exceptions. Evaluation Criteria: Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria:

1. Firm’s/Team’s qualifications and experience in providing similar services

2. Relevant experience and qualifications of the specific project manager(s) and team members to be

assigned to the project

3. Approach to developing and providing deliverables with respect to City needs, customer service, and

completing the project on budget and schedule

4. Envisioned deliverables and associated QA/QC process

5. Experience with federally-funded projects and local knowledge of FHWA/WSDOT requirements

6. Approach to meet the DBE goal (DBE Participation Plan)

7. Ability to perform work in subsequent phases and meet associated DBE goals if required.

Anticipated RFQ Schedule: Following the SOQ submittal deadline, a Selection Advisory Committee (SAC)

will evaluate the written proposals. After the evaluation, the SAC will conduct interviews of the most qualified Respondents before final selection. Interviews are likely occur the week of February 12, 2024 with a final selection occurring the week of February 19, 2024.

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code and in accordance with State of Washington law.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Assurance Statement: The contractor, subrecipient, or subcontractor shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, or sex in the performance of this contract. The contractor shall carry out applicable requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 in the award and administration of USDOT-assisted contracts. Failure by the contractor to carry out these requirements is a material breach of this contract which may result in the termination of this contract or such other remedy as the recipient deems appropriate, which may include, but is not limited to: (1) Withholding monthly progress payments; (2) Assessing sanctions; (3) Liquidated damages; or (4) Disqualifying the contractor from future bidding as non-responsible.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, and available at 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline. Requests for information regarding the Protest Policy may be obtained at by contacting the purchasing representative listed below.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting the purchasing representative, Carly Fowler, Senior Buyer by email to cfowler@cityoftacoma.org, 253-502-8468, and 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information): The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed above in the Additional Information section. Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468

