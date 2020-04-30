City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

City of Tacoma Public Works Engineering

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PW20-0154F

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PW20-0154F

South Tacoma Way Corridor Safety Improvements Materials Testing Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Submittal Delivery: Electronic and hard copy sealed submittals will be received as follows: By Email: bids@cityoftacoma.org Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal By Carrier: City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities, 3628 S 35th Street Tacoma, WA 98409 In Person: City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North, Guard House (east side of main building) 3628 S 35th Street Tacoma, WA 98409 By Mail: City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities PO Box 11007 Tacoma, WA 98411-0007 Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled. Submittals in response to a RFP will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org. Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org. • Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates. • Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation. Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held. Project Scope: Exact scope of work and project limits are subject to change and will be finalized post- selection. The work provided by the Consulting Firm should include all necessary materials testing and inspection services warranted by the project plans. South Tacoma Way testing will generally comply with the Record of Materials, but will vary based on the Contractor's sequencing and sourcing. Testing methods and frequency should meet WSDOT requirements. The construction manager and/or lead inspector may request additional testing on a case- by-case basis. Deliverables will be based on testing services provided and will meet all required WSDOT reporting. Exact deliverables shall be identified post-selection. Submittal of deliverables may be phased to facilitate project schedule. Project plans, specifications for South Tacoma Way project, and Record of Materials (ROM), are posted on the City Website along with this RFP. Estimate: Up to $45,000 (for budgetary purposes only) Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785. The following is applicable to Federal Aid Projects: The City of Tacoma in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR, part 26, will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award. Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer by email to dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline. Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

April 30, May 7, 2020