City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PW21-0683F

City of Tacoma

Public Works Department

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PW21-0683F

2022-2026 Moveable Bridge O-M

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal. If submitting your bid electronically, a scanned version of the original bid bond or cashier’s check shall accompany your electronic bid submittal. The original bid bond or cashier’s check shall be sent to the Contracting Agency and received by the Contracting Agency within 7 calendar days of the bid opening or the bidder may be deemed non responsive.

Original bid bonds or cashier’s check will be delivered to:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division Tacoma Public Utilities

P.O. Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

By Carrier:

If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal.

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal.

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North Guard House (east side of main building)

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal.

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.

Submittals in response to a RFP will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held at the link below. December 10, 2021 at 11:30

am. Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85365143919?pwd=Qzd4bGVKMGE1VHQ2NmFsNHZkN2c4QT09

Passcode: 562821

Or One tap mobile :

US: +12532158782,,85365143919#,,,,*562821# or +16699006833,,85365143919#,,,,*562821#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799

or +1 929 205 6099

Webinar ID: 853 6514 3919

Passcode: 562821

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdynGQFQkj

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma is seeking proposals from a responsible and qualified proposer (Proposer) to conduct the operation and maintenance of the Hylebos and Murray Morgan Bridges in accordance with the terms and requirements of this Request for Proposal (RFP) and federal regulations given in the Code of Federal Regulations, Title 33, Navigation and Navigable Waters, United States Coast Guard, as amended, particularly Section 117, Drawbridges (33 CFR 117). Both the Hylebos Bridge and Murray Morgan Bridge are defined by the City of Tacoma as meeting the definition of “Drawbridge” in 33 CFR 117. The work shall consist of operating, inspecting, providing routine maintenance, and providing non-routine maintenance and repairs for both bridges.

Estimate: $6,000,000.00

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave webpage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer by email to dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-944752

December 8, 2021