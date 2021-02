City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PW21-0041F

City of Tacoma

Public Works Department

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PW21-0041F Parking Management Services for the City of Tacoma’s

Parking System

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Carrier: City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities 3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building) 3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.

Submittals in response to a RFP will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org. * Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting held at 9:30 A.M. Pacific Time on March 4, 2021 via Zoom. Please click the link below to join the webinar:

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85774054907

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +12532158782,,85774054907# or +16699006833,,85774054907# Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 Webinar ID: 857 7405 4907

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kBU96mwzw

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma (City), Department of Public Works, Engineering Division is seeking proposals from qualified parking operators and management companies to establish a partnership with the City and provide services identified in this RFP for the City’s parking system

Estimate: $3,000,000 for in initial (2) two-year term, with the option to renew for three (3) additional (1) one-year terms, for an estimated project total of $9,000,000

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave webpage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Federal Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award. Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Samol Hefley, Senior Buyer by email to shefley@cityoftacoma.org Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-920711

February 25, 2021