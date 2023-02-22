City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PR22-0402F

City of Tacoma

Tacoma Public Utilities/Public Affairs

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PR22-0402F

Media Buying Services

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, March 14th, 2023

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

Bid Opening: Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11AM by a purchasing

representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities Administrative

Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.

Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and

obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

* Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related

updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Project Scope: Tacoma Public Utilities (hereafter TPU or City) is seeking a qualified media buying agency to partner with the communications and marketing team to plan, recommend, provision, manage, and measure media buying efforts based on campaign goals on an ongoing basis. The selected agency will make paid media recommendations to help us meet campaign objectives. The selected agency will also be responsible for booking approved media placements, trafficking creative, tracking and reporting, and consolidated billing. TPU requires a partner who will provide custom strategies, a proactive and dedicated account manager, regular reporting, ongoing optimizations, and transparent pricing. While media buying will be the primary activity associated with this contract, creative services may also be needed on occasion and capabilities and pricing should be included in any proposals.

Estimate: $450,000 for initial 3 (three) year contract term.

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick

Leave webpage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to

nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Erica Pierce, Senior Buyer by email to epierce@cityoftacoma.org Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline. Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

February 22, 2023