City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NC22-0333F

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NC22-0333F

2023-2024 NCS General Funds Notice of Funding Availability

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Pre-Proposal Meeting: Two pre-proposal meetings will be held (via Zoom) at the dates and times specified in the Calendar of Events (section 5). Respondents are not required to attend a Pre-Proposal meeting, but it is highly recommended to attend one of the meetings. Both Pre-Proposal meetings will include the same presentations. The Pre-Proposal meetings will be recorded and posted on the Purchasing website. The Zoom meeting details are below:

October 4, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83754468100?pwd=N2RqVDBsVk1pWEdhSGR3SjUrbXhnUT09

Meeting ID: 837 5446 8100

Passcode: 917515

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,83754468100#,,,,*917515# US (Tacoma)

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/ko6nZu46R

October 19, 2022

Time: 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81589467009?pwd=dWF0N2NvajJWWk0wQUhrQnNaRUtuZz09

Meeting ID: 815 8946 7009

Passcode: 428369

One tap mobile

+17193594580,,81589467009#,,,,*428369# US Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kc61bTaoNE

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma (City) Neighborhood and Community Services Department is soliciting proposals to establish contracts with qualified vendors to fulfill the City’s Council Priorities and Department Goals. Proposals submitted should be innovative in service delivery, address gaps in systems, and meet the needs of Tacoma residents who are most vulnerable. Alignment with City of Tacoma Strategic Plan (Tacoma 2025) and Council Resolution 40622, which acknowledges the disparate impacts of systemic racism and affirms the City of Tacoma’s commitment to anti-racist systems transformation, is imperative. Please see Section 3 of the RFP for very detailed information.

Estimate: $2,200,000 to be split among various projects

