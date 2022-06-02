City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NC22-0106F

City of Tacoma

Neighborhood and Community Services

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NC22-0106F

2023-2024 NCS Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Funding Notice of Funding Availability

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

In Person:

If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal.

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building)

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.

Submittals in response to a RFP will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: Two pre-proposal meetings will be held (via Zoom) at the dates and times specified in the Calendar of Events (section 5). Respondents are not required to attend a Pre-Proposal meeting, but it is highly recommended to attend one of the meetings. Both Pre-Proposal meetings will include the same presentations. The Pre-Proposal meetings will be recorded and posted on the Purchasing website. The Zoom meeting details are below:

June 2, 2022

Topic: 2023-24 Funding Process Applicant Trainings Time: Jun 2, 2022 11:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89377272372?pwd=Q1dUUUFqa05ONzNaRDVxMCtUZzBsZz09

Meeting ID: 893 7727 2372 Passcode: 097090

One tap mobile +12532158782,,89377272372# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) Meeting ID: 893 7727 2372 Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcA5iZFLJc

June 8, 2022

Topic: 2023-24 Funding Process Applicant Trainings Time: Jun 8, 2022 03:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81822931236?pwd=enRrVlI1dTc0SGs1NHZaV1B5MFNRdz09

Meeting ID: 818 2293 1236 Passcode: 464871 One tap mobile +12532158782,,81822931236# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) Meeting ID: 818 2293 1236 Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kbYZL1q9P2

Project Scope: Proposals should support the department’s mission to develop and implement innovative approaches to address the City’s most challenging issues and improve the quality of life for all Tacoma residents. Proposals that provide services that address mental health and substance use disorder, including case management, transportation, and housing that are a component of the coordinated chemical dependency or mental health treatment program or service will be considered in this application process only. Please see Section 3 of the RFP for very detailed information.

Estimate: $5,000,000 to be split among various projects

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave webpage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Erica Pierce, Senior Buyer via email to epierce@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-955944

June 2, 2022