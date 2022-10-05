City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS HR22-0274F

City of Tacoma

Human Resources

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS HR22-0274F

Learning Management System

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, October 18th, 2022

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

In Person:

If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal.

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building)

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.

Submittals in response to a RFP will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held at via Zoom on September 26, 2022 @ 8AM PDT. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82514071463?pwd=dHhlekpTQW1BYXh4ZUlyc0R2K2JBdz09

Meeting ID: 825 1407 1463 Passcode: 804277 One tap mobile +12532158782,,82514071463#,,,,*804277# US (Tacoma) +16694449171,,82514071463#,,,,*804277# US

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma currently utilizes 5+ training systems across the organization. This has resulted in complicated compliancy efforts and tracking, increased administrative effort, and limited access to training data for employees and the organization.

The intent of the project is to provide one unified LMS for use by all City of Tacoma departments that will allow for increased efficiency, improvements in data & compliancy, improved accessibility, and increased capacity to provide training across the organization.

Estimate: $125,000

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave webpage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Erica Pierce, Senior Buyer by email to epierce@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-964256

October 5, 2022