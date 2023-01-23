City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS ES22-0398F

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS ES22-0398F

Tacoma Urban Forestry Community Tree Program

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

Bid Opening: Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11AM by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.

Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org. • Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Center for Urban Waters, 326 East D Street, Tacoma, WA, on February 8, 2023 at 2pm in Conference Room 101 (main floor). This meeting is hybrid, with in-person and virtual options available.

Zoom Meeting Information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87194073068?pwd=NlBkZGpzdkw5YkFQWUkzb3lDdU9sUT09 Meeting ID: 871 9407 3068

Passcode: 008900

Join by phone +12532158782,,87194073068#

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma’s (City) Urban Forestry Program is soliciting proposals to establish a Community Tree Program through a three year contract, with the option to extend for two additional one-year periods (up to a five year contract). This Program will help to implement the 2019 Tacoma Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP) actions around community engagement, education, tree planting, and stewardship.

The Respondent’s Proposal to complete the Scope of Work for the Community Tree Program must address the following Goals, modified from the UFMP. This Contract is paid for through City of Tacoma rates and taxes. The work under this contract must therefore specifically benefit City of Tacoma residents.

GOALS

A. Strive towards 30% tree canopy cover by 2030, with a focus on Priority Neighborhoods.

B. Address environmental justice and equitable urban forest management to include the preservation and enhancement of tree benefits for all Tacomans.

C. Engage in urban forest management through creative partnerships resulting in improved wellbeing, human health outcomes, and stronger local economies.

Estimate: $225,000 for the initial three-year contract term, not to exceed $75,000 annually.

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave webpage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award. Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Dawn DeJarlais, Senior Buyer by email to ddejarlais@cityoftacoma.org Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-970280