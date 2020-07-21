City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

City of Tacoma

Human Resources/Compensation & Benefits

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS HR20-0219F

Life and Disability Plan Administration

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFP will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting may be held virtually/online at 1 pm on July 28, 2020 but clarifications will be limited to those in reference to questions submitted by the deadline: July 24, 2020. At the City’s discretion, the pre-proposal meeting may be cancelled in favor of providing only a written response or a combination of video and written response. Registered Bidders will be notified of the virtual meeting details no later than July 24, 2020.

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma, Human Resources Department (hereinafter referred to as “City”) is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide Life and Disability Benefit Plan Administration for various Life and Disability products to City employees: Basic Life, Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D), Optional Life, Dependent Life, Long Term Disability (LTD) and Short-Term Disability (STD) Plans.

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act

(ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tad Carlson, Senior Buyer by email to tcarlson@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-903919

July 21, 2020