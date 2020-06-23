City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

City of Tacoma

Tacoma Power – Power Shared Services

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PS20-0198F CAFETERIA FOOD SERVICES

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFP will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

* Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting and cafeteria will be held at TPU Administration Complex, 3628 South 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409 on June 29, 2020 at 3pm.

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities (hereinafter referred to as “Tacoma Public Utilities” or “TPU”) is seeking proposals from qualified firms or individuals to become the cafeteria food provider and provide food services to employees located at the TPU Administration Complex, 3628 South 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409.

Estimate: $1,500,000

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Alex Clark, Senior Buyer by email to aclark3@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-901577

June 22, 2020