City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Department

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES20-0129F

CENTRAL TREATMENT PLANT PRIMARY SEDIMENTATION TANK #2

CONCRETE RESTORATION

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Carrier:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building)

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB, RFP, RFQ, or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

* Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a pre-proposal meeting will be held via conference call at 9:00 AM PST, Monday April 20, 2020. Prospective Bidders are encouraged to call in. The phone number is 1-888-850-4523 and the conference code is 544766. Prospective Bidders may also contact Tacoma Purchasing to schedule site visits with staff.

Project Scope: This work includes but is not limited to all associated work and appurtenances necessary including labor, materials, equipment, supervision necessary to clean, prepare, and install a high performance sedimentation tank epoxy coating system on primary sedimentation tank #2 located at the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 2201 E Portland Ave, Tacoma, WA 98421.

Estimate: $640,000 to $960,000

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of

the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Samol Hefley, Senior Buyer by email to shefley@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-896459

April 14, 2020