City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS TW22-0077F

City of Tacoma

Tacoma Water

REQUEST FOR BIDS TW22-0077F

WATER DIVISION PROJECT MRP 2022-0002

Curran Road, 50th Avenue E, 152ndSt E to Brookdale Rd E & 138th Rd E, Canyon Rd E to end of Cul-de-Sac

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our

email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1-253-215-8782. Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: Construct approximately 2050 lineal feet of 8-inch, and 6-inch water mains together with all necessary valves, specials, etc., all in accordance with these specifications and approved plans. The work is located in 50th Avenue E from 152nd Street E to Brookdale Road E and 138th St. E, from Canyon Rd E to the end of the cul-de-sac. This work is in the SE ¼ – Sec 24- T19N – R3E – W.M., SE ¼ -Sec 13 -T19N – R3E-W.M., and SW ¼ – Sec 18 – T19N – R4E – W.M., Pierce County, Washington

Estimate: $636,402.00

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave webpage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act

(ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tisha Rico, Senior Buyer by email to trico@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-963386

September 27, 2022