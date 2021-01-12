City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS TR20-0143F

City of Tacoma

Tacoma Rail

REQUEST FOR BIDS TR20-0143F

Marine View Drive Railroad

Crossing Upgrades

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, February 2, 2021 Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows: By Email: bids@cityoftacoma.org Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11 AM via this link. Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org. Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website. Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held via video/phone conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. PDT. Please join from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83827901264 Webinar ID: 838 2790 1264 Project Scope: Installation of signals at two crossings along Marine View Drive. Estimate: $1,100,000 Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785. Federal Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award. Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tina Eide, Senior Buyer by email to teide@cityoftacoma.org. Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline. Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468. IDX-917483

January 12, 2021