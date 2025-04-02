City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PW24-0189F

City of Tacoma

Public Works Engineering

REQUEST FOR BIDS PW24-0189F

Links to Opportunity Streetscape – Bid Package 1

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, April, 22, 2025

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division by 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email server, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. Include the specification number in the subject line of your email. Your submittal must be sent as an attachment, links to your electronic submittal will not be accepted.For in person submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by the timestamp located at the lobby security desk, as the official time of receipt. Include the specification number on the outside of the sealed envelope. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

sendbid@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum email size, including attachments: 35 MB.

Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

Note: Email may pass through multiple servers before arriving at its destination. Please allow sufficient time for email delivery of submittals. Timely electronic delivery is at the risk of the supplier.

In Person:

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North, Main Floor, Lobby Security Desk

3628 South 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

Monday–Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Bid Opening: Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00

a.m. Pacific Time. Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11:15 AM by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11:15 AM. Attend a Zoom meeting via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782 using meeting ID # 884 0268 0573, passcode # 070737. Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received, but not read at bid opening. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org. If you believe your submittal was sent timely and was not read at bid opening, please contact sendbid@cityoftacoma.org immediately.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and

obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Peoples Community Center, 1602 MLK Jr. Way, Tacoma, Washington, 98405, at 12:30 pm on Thursday, April 10, 2025 in the Multipurpose Room. This meeting will also be available virtually via ZOOM by registering at the following link:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/Jf5GrLVDTHun_yMyiR4vzA

Project Scope: The Links to Opportunity Streetscape project, Bid Package 1, improves infrastructure in the

Stadium District on N 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Division Avenue then along Division Avenue from N 1st Street to MLK Jr. Way. The project generally includes removal and replacement of cement concrete sidewalks, pedestrian level street lighting, sidewalk furniture, bicycle channelization along adjacent streets, signage, and landscaping.

Estimate: $1,300,000

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave in accordance with Washington State law.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section.

Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Carly Fowler by email to cfowler@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline. Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

April 2, 2025