City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PW22-0105F

REQUEST FOR BIDS PW22-0105F

Foss Waterways Site 10, 12,

and Municipal Dock Bulkhead

REQUEST FOR BIDS PW22-0105F

Foss Waterways Site 10, 12, and Municipal Dock Bulkhead Replacement

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Submittals must be received by the City's Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:
By Email: bids@cityoftacoma.org Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal
By Carrier: City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities, 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
In Person: City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North Guard House, 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
By Mail: City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities, PO Box 11007, Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City's plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-bid conference will be held onsite at the Municipal Dock located at 1025 Dock Street, Tacoma, Washington, 98402 at 10:00 am on April 7, 2022 to answer questions regarding the Equity In Contracting (EIC) Program and Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP) requirements included in the contract.

Project Scope: This project will install a sheet pile walls at three sites along the Thea Foss Waterway: Municipal Dock, Site 10, and Site 12.

Estimate: $3,000,000 to $4,000,000

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer by email to dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org.

March 29, 2022