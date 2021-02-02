City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PW21-0014F

City of Tacoma

Public Works Department/Facilities Management

REQUEST FOR BIDS PW21-0014F

Tacoma Municipal Building

Fire Pump, Domestic Water & Automatic Transfer Switch Projects

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

Bid Bonds: The original bid bond shall be sent to the Contracting Agency and

postmarked no later than the day of bid opening. Original bid bonds will be

delivered to:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

P.O. Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

By Carrier:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building)

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.

Submittals in response to a Choose an item. will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and

obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

* Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A virtual Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1:45PM PST.

Registration is not required. Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86513012934

A pre-proposal site walk will be held by appointment only on Thursday, February 11, by emailing Stephen Kruger at skruger@cityoftacoma.org. Questions shall be submitted in writing and responses to all contractors questions will be issued via addendum.

Project Scope: The project consists of upgrades and renewals to the TMB Fire sprinkler pump and test line, Domestic flush water system and Automatic Transfer Switch.

Estimate: $320,000.00

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of

the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer by email to dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for

protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-918913

February 2, 2021