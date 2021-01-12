City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PW20-0193F

City of Tacoma

Public Works Engineering

REQUEST FOR BIDS PW20-0193F

South 19th and Clay Huntington

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11 AM via this link.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: This Contract shall generally consist of traffic signal and traffic signal mast arm pole installation, asphalt paving, curb and gutter, curb ramps, catch basin replacements, sidewalk improvements, and pavement markings.

Estimate: $547,780

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act

(ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Federal Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer by email to dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-917447

January 12, 2021